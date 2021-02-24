BTS’ Jungkook Debuts Blue Hair Makeover & Fans Are Loving It — Before & After Pics

Jungkook is feeling blue! The BTS member revealed his blue hair makeover in a new selfie just weeks after dyeing it blonde.

Jungkook, 23, made quite the big change! The BTS singer showed off his beautiful blue locks in a new photo. Jungkook posed for a mirror selfie that revealed his latest hair makeover. He also wrote that he dyed his hair himself!

The singer embraced the colorful hair trend, and it looks dynamite. As soon as Jungkook’s blue hair selfie was posted, he immediately began trending on Twitter. The photo has over 2 million likes and counting. Members of ARMY are all about his latest hair makeover. “I woke up and came here straight because I thought I had dreamed it, so so beautiful!” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “YOURE SO PRETTY AHHH.”

Jungkook is a fan of hair makeovers. Exactly a month before he dyed his hair blue, Jungkook actually revealed he dyed his hair blonde! He showed off the look in a cute selfie that was posted on the official BTS Twitter account. While Jungkook’s blue hair selfie was posted on Feb. 23 in certain parts of the world, the timestamp on the selfie revealed he took the photo on Feb. 24 while in South Korea.

Just before Jungkook revealed his blue hair, the BTS episode of MTV Unplugged aired. The band performed their hit songs “Telepathy, “Blue & Grey,” “Life Goes On,” and “Dynamite” from their album BE. The group also sang a gorgeous cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You.” Jungkook still had his blonde hair for the performances, so MTV Unplugged was clearly filmed before he dyed his hair blue. The band explained that they treated fans to a cover of “Fix You” because the song gave them comfort during these difficult times, and they hoped their fans would find that same comfort when listening.

BTS earned their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The ceremony will air on March 14, so maybe Jungkook will keep his blue hair long enough to show it off during the Grammys! Performers haven’t been announced just yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if BTS hit the stage on music’s biggest night.