Bad Bunny, 27, Bares All In Steamy Selfie Ahead Of His WrestleMania 37 Appearance — See Pic

Grammy-winner Bad Bunny has put his ripped physique on display ahead of his ‘Wrestlemania’ appearance against Grand Slam champ The Miz.

Bad Bunny is pumping himself up for WrestleMania! The 27-year-old, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, took to his Instagram Story on April 10 to share a shirtless selfie before taking on two-time Grand Slam champion The Miz . The Puerto Rican rapper, who has collaborated with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, wore nothing at all in the mirror selfie. He flexed his arm, in what appeared to be a bathroom, while strategically placing a white container in front of his crotch.

It came just hours before the Grammy winner was slated to make his in-ring debut against The Miz and John Morrison alongside Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37. The Miz recently appeared on  On the HollywoodLife Podcast, to reveal his thoughts ahead of the rumble. “There is no denying the fact that Bad Bunny is a huge megastar in the music world. I mean, he won a Grammy. He was an SNL musical guest. Not only that, but he was with Shakira and J.Lo when they were doing the Super Bowl, like he was involved in that performance. That’s how big of a celebrity he is,” Miz explained.

“But when you come into my realm, which is WWE, and when you come into our biggest event, which is WrestleMania, and you’re staring at me, who is a two time Grand Slam champion, the only two time Grand Slam champion the history of the company, you’re gonna have a problem. And I’m going to teach him the way of the ropes in WWE.”

The Miz continued, “Let’s just hope that his fans don’t hate me after I’m done with him.” He teased that the whole WrestleMania weekend is “jam packed” with incredible match ups and surprises. “I’ve been training since January. We do three days of cardio and four days a weight training. And then we also make sure our diet is on point, so we’re at peak performance for WrestleMania,” he explained.