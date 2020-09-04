The Miz Shares Hilarious Warning For Nikki & Brie Bella After Their Babies’ Births: ‘Be Prepared’

HollywoodLife caught up with WWE star The Miz, who gushed over his proudest role as a father to daughters Monroe, 2, and Madison, 11 months. As a father of two, he shared important advice for the Bella Twins after the births of their sons!

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin was born to be a dad, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy job. The WWE star, 39, and wife Maryse Mizanin, 37, share two daughters, Monroe, 2, and Madison, 11 months. While speaking about parenthood, Mike told HollywoodLife the advice about “timing” that he’d give to his friends and WWE colleagues, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. The Total Divas stars both welcomed baby boys just one day apart this summer.

“Be prepared because it’s more than anything you have ever imagined,” the Cannonball host said during an exclusive interview with us. “I remember when I didn’t have kids and my buddies would call [to hang out], and it would be easy,” he recalled, explaining, “But now, I have to ask, ‘What time?’ and they’ll be like, ‘In an hour.’ Then I’ll have to say, ‘I can’t because that’s when the kids are sleeping!’ There’s always some excuse and I never understood why until I became a parent.”

Mike went on to explain that although parenting is challenging at times, there’s no love like it. “My best advice for all of them is to be prepared for their lives to absolutely change. But, at the same time, you’re going to feel love like you have never felt before in your entire life,” he said. “I remember when Monroe was born. — I don’t know how to explain it, but a piece of my heart opened up. There was this love that I couldn’t describe. I couldn’t explain and now each and every day I get to watch her grow,” Mike continued, explaining, “Every time I leave, whether it’s one day, one hour or two hours, something changes and she’s now saying new words or she’s doing her ABC’s.”

The WWE star later gushed over being there for his daughter, Madison’s first steps. “About a week and a half ago, Madison started walking, but if I was on the WWE schedule that I am usually on, I wouldn’t have been there for it,” he admitted, noting that his schedule has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “But, I was able to be there for it and I’ve been able to take Monroe into the pool every single day and teach her how to swim. — Myself, I did that. It’s such a huge feat. Winning the WWE Championship doesn’t even compare to watching Monroe swim fifteen feet to me and knowing that I taught her that,” he explained, adding that first-time mom, Nikki especially has those “incomparable” moments to look forward to.

As for Brie and husband Daniel Bryan, who are second-time parents after welcoming son, Buddy Dessert Danielson — “Two kids, that is a whole different level,” Mike said. “If you thought one was hard, two is just a whole new world.”

Nikki and fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child together, a son named Matteo, on July 31, Just one day later, her twin sister Brie gave birth to her second child with husband Daniel. The couple are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie. Both Nikki and Brie announced their pregnancies around the same time in January.