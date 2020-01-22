The Miz & Maryse Reveal How They Keep Their Relationship Strong Despite Fighting ‘All The Time’

Despite setting relationship goals, The Miz and Maryse still clash like any other couple. The ‘Miz & Mrs’ stars tell us what sets their marriage apart from the others, even when they get into ‘heated arguments.’

The Miz and Maryse have found success both in and out of the ring. If you need any proof, tune into the new season of Miz & Mrs. The Total Divas spin-off returns to the USA Network for a second season on Jan. 29, and it promises to be “bigger” than ever. Bigger adventures, bigger laughs, and bigger…arguments? While The Miz (aka Mike Mizanin, 39) continues to clash with modern-day gladiators as a full-time WWE Superstar, Maryse continues to pursue her career away from the WWE while taking care of their daughters, 1-year-old Monroe Skye and newborn Madison Jade. The explosive ingredients are there, but despite this, Miz and Maryse manage to keep their relationship healthy instead of having it all blow up in their faces. So, how do they manage to do it?

“I think this type of answer will always sound super cheesy,” says Maryse when she and Miz spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, “but I think Mike and I get into heated arguments sometimes, but we never get mad at each other for longer than an hour.” Her husband also said that they are able to maintain their successful relationship because “we’re able to talk through it.”

“The thing about our relationship that is different than most is that, when we have arguments, we listen to each other’s arguments, and we understand each other’s arguments,” Miz tells HollywoodLife. “Even if we don’t agree with the person, there is a viewpoint from that person, and we understand that, so we take it in. People are always like, ‘Do you guys ever fight?’ We fight all the time! We are with each other all the time. The thing about it is when we fight, it’s not full of venom. We are trying to find out where the other person is coming from.”

“There is a lot of respect [in our relationship],” adds Maryse. “We never call each other a name or are disrespectful. I always watch what I say, and sometimes, you want to say something. But, I think twice before I say it — with my husband and family and other people because you can hurt someone with the words you use. But, in our relationship, there is never a bad word. We are really respectful of each other’s thinking. If Mike has an opinion, I am trying to understand it, so that really helps the situation.”

Now that they have a new daughter, Miz and Maryse will definitely need to keep their tempers in check. The couple announced the arrival of Madison Jade Mizanin in September 2019. ““We’ve got the whole world in our hands!!!” Maryse shared to Instagram. “Welcome, Madison Jade Mizanin Born 09/20/2019 8:02am 7lbs 15ounces.” The couple announced their second pregnancy in February 2019. Shortly afterward, she spoke with HollywoodLife and shared if this new baby marked the end of her WWE career. “You never know,” she teased. “I’m not even thinking about it right now because I just honestly want to enjoy my life and my pregnancy. Now that I have Monroe and I’m pregnant again, honestly, it goes by so fast.”

Miz & Mrs season 2 premieres on Jan. 29 on the USA Network.