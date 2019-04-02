The Miz & Maryse Reveal Plans For More Kids, How They’ll Avoid The ‘Sophomore Slump’ With ‘Miz & Mrs.’
‘Miz & Mrs.’ season two premieres tonight and the wrestling stars The Miz and Maryse tell us about the changes coming up in the show, including Maryse’s pregnancy with baby number two.
WWE fans can rejoice because The Miz and Maryse‘s USA reality show Miz & Mrs. is back for a second season, which kicks off tonight, April 2. Maryse Mizanin, 36, reveals to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how their show plans to avoid a dreaded sophomore slump. “Well I don’t think it is the fact that we want to change it, it’s just that life is different. Things happen and people are just seeing really what is happening with our lives. I think we are just documenting our lives. And as crazy as it is, stuff happens all the time!” she tells us.
Maryse continues, “We don’t really know when we start filming and when we started to film this season. We didn’t know, because we didn’t know what the future was going to be so things just started to happen like I got back to the WWE. I didn’t think I was going to and then I got pregnant and now we are moving back to Los Angeles. If someone told us like six months ago that, ‘Oh hey, What’s going to happen!’ I would have been like, ‘I don’t know!’ It just happens!'”
Miz — real name Michael Gregory Mizanin who goes by Mike — adds “Our lives are so crazy that we aren’t really worries about any type of sophomore slump. We watched the episodes, the upcoming episodes and they are strong. They are something that we are literally proud of. That is actually something we set out to do being Executive Producers as well as stars. We really wanted to make people proud of that they like and they enjoyed. Something that they can just sit down and takeaway all their drama that is going on with their life and enter our life and laugh and have fun!”