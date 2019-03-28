‘Miz & Maryse’: Maryse Reveals Whether She’ll Return To The WWE After 2nd Baby

As we approach the second half of Season 1 of the beloved USA show ‘Miz & Mrs,’ the WWE couple spoke to HL about the show & baby #2!

Maryse Ouellet, better known in the WWE as simply Maryse, was back in the ring just four months after giving birth to her first child, Monroe, a year ago. Now, pregnant with baby number 2, the blonde bombshell revealed to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview whether she plans to return to the wrestling world again. “You never know,” she teased. “I’m not even thinking about it right now because I just honestly want to enjoy my life and my pregnancy. Now that I have Monroe and I’m pregnant again, honestly it goes by so fast.”

Her husband Mike Mizanin, otherwise known as The Miz, added to her sentiments, saying, “She came back faster than any mother has ever came back to WWE after Monroe, so you really never know!” Maryse continued, praising her time in the WWE, adding, “I think that the WWE values me, and I’ve been with them for over 15 years on and off, so, I would honestly say I don’t know, and I’m open to it, but we’ll have to see.” If she happens to return, it would be pretty insane if she beat her prior record of getting back in the ring just four months after giving birth! “and the WWE is all about bragging rights, because we’re competitive…That’s the WWE, that’s the life that we live, you never what’s gonna happen!”

The Miz and Maryse give fans a look at their lives beyond the WWE in their hit show, Miz & Mrs. on USA, which is finally returning for the rest of the first season on April 2! “I’m excited for people to see Monroe, and her growth, from a 4-month old to an 11-month old. There’s so much that happens with a baby that you don’t realize, and I think a lot of people can relate to,” Miz revealed. “You’ll get to see new characters, my mom, my dad… and Marjo, Maryse’s mom, is always an absolute character.” We cannot wait! Miz & Mrs. returns April 2 at 10 PM ET