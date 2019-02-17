Maryse Pregnant: Expecting Baby No. 2 With The Miz — Watch Their Joyous Announcement

The Miz & Maryse just revealed that they’re having a second child together! Watch their sweet announcement at the WWE Chamber Match here!

The Miz and Maryse are officially adding another member to their family. While at the WWE Chamber Match on Feb. 17, The Miz told the crowd, “Tonight, we have a really big announcement, so without further ado.” He then passed the mic on to Maryse, who gushed, “We’re having another baby!” Then, after the fans at the event pretty much lost their minds, the cute couple shared the sweetest kiss. Congrats, you two! Watch the sweet moment go down below!

Maryse and The Miz previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the unexpected surprises that have come with parenthood. The Miz told us, “I feel like everyone always tells you that you’ll be exhausted, and you just don’t believe it.” Maryse added, “We wanted to see a movie on a Friday night, and the movie was at 10:00, and we were like, ‘Oh, we can’t do 10:00!” The Miz went on to say, “We can’t do it, because we fall asleep. We would fall asleep during the movie, even if it was the best movie in the world. I fell asleep during Deadpool!”

The two previously welcomed their daughter Monroe Sky Mizanin into the world on Mar. 27, 2018. In addition to sharing a sweet, black and white photo of Monroe, the parent captioned the photo, writing, “Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm.” We can’t wait for Monroe to meet her little brother or sister!

Congratulations to Miz and Maryse. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/smr4YVmD9W — GIF Skull – #WWEChamber Go Kofi (@GIFSkull) February 18, 2019

We’ll keep you posted on all the lastest news about The Miz and Maryse, and Maryse’s pregnancy. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.