Nikki Bella’s Son Matteo, 1 Month, Smiles While Being Cradled By Dad Artem Chigvintsev In Sweet New Photo

Nikki Bella’s doting fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, shared a sweet moment with his and Nikki’s baby boy, Matteo, as the professional dancer wished ‘little Teo’ a happy one-month birthday! See the adorable snap here!

A picture is worth a thousand words, and this one has ‘love’ written all over it! In a new Instagram post that Nikki Bella‘s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, shared on August 31, the Dancing With The Stars pro, 38, wished his and Nikki’s son, Matteo, a happy one-month birthday. In the snap, Artem cradled sweet little Matteo in his arms, with the baby boy wrapped up in a blanket and wearing a onesie with cactuses printed on the cream-colored fabric.

Artem, who was shirtless in the pic and showed off his shoulder tattoo, looked down lovingly at his and the former WWE wrestler’s, 36, infant son, who smiled blithely at his doting dad. “Happy 1 month my little Teo,” Artem captioned the heartwarming image, complete with a red heart emoji. Nikki was one of the first to comment on the snap, leaving the words “my heart” with a red heart emoji.

Since Matteo’s birth on July 31, Artem and Nikki’s social media accounts have become wholly dedicated to their son. In fact, the very same day that Artem shared the above post, Nikki took to her respective Instagram account to give fans a glimpse at Matteo’s adorable little face! In the photo, Matteo appeared to be receiving a bath from his loving mom, as he gazed up at the camera with his gorgeous, vibrant eyes. “Our Matteo is a month old today,” Nikki captioned the image, adding a blue heart emoji and tagging Artem’s Instagram handle.

While Nikki and Artem have fallen completely in love with their baby boy, the new parents had double the excitement when Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed her second child, son Buddy, on August 1. The second-time mom, who shares her baby boy with husband, Daniel Bryan, 39, even posed for photos with her twin sister, where the moms looked absolutely over the moon to have their little boys in their lives. Brie also shares three-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson with her husband.

As for first-time mom Nikki, welcoming her baby boy into the world was incredibly emotional, especially for Artem. “I was sobbing, like, so bad when [the] baby arrived,” Artem shared in an interview. “Like, I don’t think people have seen a man sobbing like that. It was awful, but in the most joyful way,” he continued. “I mean, I was picking that baby up and putting him on me. And the baby, like, halfway opened his eyes and it just made me feel like, ‘Oh, my God. This is the most incredible thing.’” We cannot wait to see more of Nikki and Artem as they come into their own as parents!