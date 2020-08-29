See Pics
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Cuddle With Newborn Son Matteo In Sweet New Snaps

News Writer & Reporter

Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share a series of adorable behind-the-scenes photos of her and Artem Chigvintsev sharing tender moments with their newborn son Matteo while preparing for a photo shoot.

Nikki Bella, 36, and Artem Chigvintsev, 38, were absolutely glowing in new parent bliss in their latest public photos with their brand new son Matteo. The proud mom shared the snapshots, which were taken behind-the-scenes during a photo shoot, in an Instagram post on Aug. 28 and it was stunning sight-to-see. In the pics, the happy and smiling parents are matching in blue denim outfits as they hold their precious bundle of joy, who is also wearing a blue and sleeping with his eyes closed.

Once Nikki posted the memorable photos, it didn’t take long for her followers to compliment them in the comments section. “He is the perfect mix of both you and Artem! ❤️” one follower wrote while another called Matteo the “spitting image of mini Artem. So crazy.” Others left heart-eyed emojis and another said, “He’s like the cutest lil boy ever😭”.

Nikki’s post comes almost one month since she gave birth to her baby boy. She announced his arrival on Instagram with a cute pic of her and Artem’s hands holding his and a sweet message. “7/31/2020. Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” the message read. Artem also shared the same photo on his Instagram.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev became parents on July 31, 2020. (MEGA)

Nikki’s sister Brie Bella, 36, and her husband Daniel Bryan, 39, welcome their second child, son Buddy, on Aug. 1, one day after Nikki welcomed Matteo. The twin beauties announced their pregnancies at the same time earlier this year and were excited about going through their baby journeys together. They even joked that they could have given birth on the same day since their due dates were so close.

We can’t wait to see more fun photos of Nikki and Brie’s new babies in the future! A previous source told us that Nikki has been leaning on Brie, who is also the mother of her three-year-old daughter Birdie, for mom advice. “Nikki has really been leaning on Brie and also her sister-in-law Lauren for baby advice,” a HollywoodLife source revealed EXCLUSIVELY. “She texts or calls them a lot throughout the day asking questions but she’s really got everything down and is very calm.”