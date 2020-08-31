Nikki Bella Shows Full Face Photo Of Adorable Baby Matteo 1 Month After His Birth

Nikki Bella took to Instagram to celebrate her baby son Matteo turning one-month-old by posting an adorable close-up snapshot that showed his face while he was wide awake and looking at the camera.

Nikki Bella, 36, is showing off her newborn son Matteo‘s face and he is so precious! The proud new mom shared a photo of the sweet boy on her Instagram on Aug. 31, which marked one month since his birth, and he is looking right into the camera and looks like her just had a bath with wet hair. “Our Matteo is a month old today 💙 @theartemc,” she captioned the post, tagging her fiance and Matteo’s dad, Artem Chigvintsev, 38.

Nikki’s followers couldn’t help but gush over baby Matteo in the comments and some think he looks just like Artem. “omg he’s Artem’s twin🥺💗,” one follower wrote. “Omg!!!!!!!he look so much like daddy,” another exclaimed. “Mini Artem,” a third said.

Although this is one of the first solo pics where we can see Matteo’s face when he’s wide awake, Nikki and Artem previously shared stunning family photos to celebrate the birth of their little one earlier this month. In the photos, the new parents can be seen lovingly staring and smiling at their bundle of joy as he closes his eyes and sleeps in their arms. Nikki also shared a photo of Matteo looking at the camera while she kissed him when she announced his birth on Instagram.

Nikki’s first son was born one day before her twin sister Brie Bella, 36, welcomed her second child, Buddy. The close sisters announced their pregnancies at the same time earlier this year and even joked that they could give birth on the same day because their due dates were so close together. Since they welcomed their boys into the world, they have been understandably gushing over them in amazing social media posts.

We’re loving Nikki’s latest pic of Matteo and look forward to seeing more soon! It’s great to see her glowing in motherhood and sharing her excitement about the new journey with her fans.