Doja Cat Is Hotter Than Ever Performing In White Bikini Top & Revealing Ripped Leggings — Photos

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Doja Cat - Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini 'Day N Vegas' music festival, Day 3, Las Vegas, USA - 03 Nov 2019
Doja Cat performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend, in Austin, Texas 2021 City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One - Day 2, Austin, United States - 02 Oct 2021
Doja Cat performs on day two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend, in Austin, Texas 2021 City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One - Day 2, Austin, United States - 02 Oct 2021
Doja Cat Doja Cat 'Planet Her' Album Release Party, Goya Studios Sound Stage, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Jun 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Doja Cat has stunned on stage at Austin City Limits in a barely-there ensemble featuring a crop top and ripped pants.

Doja Cat, 25, certainly turned heads when she took center stage at Austin City Limits music festival on October 2. The “Say So” hitmaker performed her biggest hits while rocking a unique, multi-patterned crop top that bared her toned abs. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards host, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, also donned ripped leggings and a pair of platform shoes, as she styled her blonde tresses in a sleek, straight ‘do.

Doja Cat. Image: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

She previously opened up to Missy Elliott during a sit down with Interview, about what inspires her as an artist. “Even though I was born in 1995, I’m stuck in 2010, or 2004. I feel like I need to revamp my sound, but I’m also having a lot of fun, so f*** it, who cares?”

Doja continued, “I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on … there’s personal stuff that happens in my life that I don’t talk about in my music. I also kind of don’t care.”

Doja Cat. Image: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While she’s already released a slew of hits, the A-listers still has some bangers locked in the vault. “I have some songs that I so want to put out that are probably six years old. They are crazy. I sampled something that I’d probably never get the rights to,” she explained.

Her latest performance comes a few weeks after she hosted the VMAs! Doja arrived at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn wearing a strapless, black corset with a dark purple wrap draped around her body. She paired the ‘fit with towering red pumps and matching thigh-high, red latex socks.

The chart topper accessorized with a stone necklace and several silver rings, as she pulled her curly tresses back into a half up/half down style. Later in the evening, she took to the stage to perform a rendition of “Been Like This” while floating high above the stage in a red jumpsuit.