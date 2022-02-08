Fashion

Olivia Rodrigo Dazzles In Backless Sequin Gown At 2022 BRIT Awards – Photos

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Adele42nd BRIT Awards, Arrivals, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 08 Feb 2022
Adele42nd BRIT Awards, Show, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 08 Feb 2022
Song of the Year - Adele - Easy On Me42nd BRIT Awards, Show, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 08 Feb 2022
International Song of the Year - Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u 42nd BRIT Awards, Show, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 08 Feb 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Olivia Rodrigo looked gorgeous at the 2022 BRIT Awards when she rocked a plunging silver sequin gown with a cowl neckline.

Olivia Rodrigo, 18, stole the show at the 2022 BRIT Awards at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 8 when she dazzled in a sequin gown. The “Drivers License” singer opted to wear a metallic silver sequin gown with a low-cut cowl-neckline and spaghetti straps.

Olivia Rodrigo looked fabulous in a silver sequin Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2022 Dress at the 2022 BRIT Awards. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Olivia’s stunning Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2022 Dress was cinched in at her tiny waist and flowed out into an asymmetrical skirt that looked like a disco ball. The back of the dress was the best part as the back was completely open except for the long straps that draped down.

She accessorized her look with strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti PRIS Black Patent Leather Wedge Sandal and silver rings. As for her glam, she had her dark brown hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. A sultry smokey eye with thick cat eyeliner and a glossy mauve lip completed her look.

Olivia is nominated for two highly coveted awards – International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for “good 4 u.”

The back of her stunning gown was completely open, revealing some skin. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Olivia is always surprising us with her unique style and just the other day she was out in a fabulous outfit featuring a Sears Vintage Black Lacy Strapless Corset Bustier with a high-waisted No Dress Olive Green Satin Slim Long Skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of Naked Wolfe Spice Black Stretch Boots and a Chanel Classic Lambskin & Gold-Tone Bag in Black.

She rocked a similar look just a few days later when she wore an Alexander McQueen Fall 2002 Supercalifragilistic Black Silk Bustier Corset with a flowy yellow Jean Paul Gaultier Ballerina Theme Umbrella Skirt and The Marc Jacobs Kiki Strappy Leather Platform Boots.