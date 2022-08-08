Demi Lovato Is Dating A Musician: It’s ‘A Happy & Healthy Relationship’

The 'Skin Of My Teeth' singer is in a new relationship with a fellow musician, who's reportedly a 'great guy.'

August 8, 2022
demi lovato
Love is in the air! Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend, and he’s a musician! HollywoodLife has confirmed with a source that the singer, who recently began using she/her pronouns again, is in a new relationship and her new beau is also a performer. The confirmation came after an insider revealed the 29-year-old musician’s new romance to People. “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” they told the outlet.

While the identity of Demi’s new boyfriend is still unknown, the insider revealed that he seems like the perfect partner for her. “He’s a super great guy,” they explained. Prior to the new beau, the “Sorry Not Sorry” popstar had been engaged to singer and actor Max Ehrich at the end of 2020.

Demi and Max had dated for about 6 months and broke up six weeks after announcing that they were engaged. The singer opened up about having her life “flipped upside down” when the engagement ended in her docuseries Dancing With The Devil. Despite the breakup being difficult, an insider close to Demi revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she was “ready to date” a few months later in February 2021.

Aside from being in a new relationship, Demi has also been gearing up to release her eighth studio album HOLY FVCK. The new record is expected to drop on August 19. So far, she’s released two singles: “Skin Of My Teeth” and “Substance.” Still, the “Sober” singer has teased that the upcoming album will be less pop-inspired than her previous efforts. With the album announcement, she flipped off the camera and captioned the post implying that the new record would be more rock-inspired than her past albums. “A funeral for my pop music,” she wrote.

While its not clear if there will be any new songs inspired by the recent romance on the record, fans have speculated that the new song “29” is in reference to her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderramaafter a snippet of the tune was released on TikTok.

