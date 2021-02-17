Exclusive

Demi Lovato ‘Ready To Date’ 5 Months After Max Ehrich Split: ‘She’s In A Great Headspace’

In addition to her attitude towards dating, a source reveals what’s at the ‘top of’ Demi Lovato’s ‘mind right now.’ It has been nearly five months since the singer called off her engagement with soap star Max Ehrich.

Demi Lovato, 28, is “ready to date” nearly five months after ending her engagement with actor Max Ehrich, 29, a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. However, the Disney Channel alum has other priorities now that she’s single. “She’s currently more focused on recording in the studio,” where she’s spending time in “as much as possible,” our source reveals — and that’s not all. 
Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich dated between March and September of 2020. (Photo Credit: MEGA)
The singer is also “focusing on her sobriety” which “is at the top of Demi‘s mind right now,” the insider adds. Demi, who has struggled with substance abuse since she was a teenager, revealed that she suffered a relapse after six years of sobriety in her heartbreaking ballad “Sober” in June of 2018. Then, in July of that year, Demi was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose
Two years after Demi sought out treatment, she is now “eating super healthy and working out,” our source continues. Overall, Demi is “doing great and is a little bit of a recluse, diving into this new album and project and everything that she’s working on studio-wise,” our source reveals, who adds, “But she’s in a really great headspace.” In addition to her music and self-care, Demi’s attention has turned towards television: it was announced at the end of January that the former Sonny with a Chance star will be starring on an NBC comedy series called Hungry.

Demi Lovato’s new music video with Sam Fischer, “What Other People Say,” also dropped on Feb. 16. 

Demi began dating Max at the beginning of the pandemic (he accidentally crashed the actress and singer’s Instagram Live in March of 2020, thus revealing their romance). It was a whirlwind romance, and Max already proposed to Demi by July. “We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him. So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together. Um, cause I love you,’” Demi said on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 in Sept. 2020.
However, awkward news regarding Max surfaced that very same month: fans pointed to old tweets, allegedly posted by The Young and the Restless star, to accuse him of raving over Demi’s Disney friends like Selena Gomez. Although Demi called the tweets “fake,” their breakup was reported towards the end of September. Max didn’t appear to take the split well, and claimed that Demi had supposedly called off a “calculated PR stunt” during an Instagram Live session in Oct. 2020.