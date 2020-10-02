Watch
Max Ehrich Fights Back Tears & Accuses Demi Lovato ‘Using Him’ For A ‘Calculated PR Stunt’

In a new Instagram Live video, Max Ehrich went off on Demi Lovato about their breakup and claimed that she’s using the split as a ‘PR stunt’ to promote her new music.

Max Ehrich got emotional while discussing his split from Demi Lovato on Instagram Live during the early hours of Oct. 2. His video post came hours after Demi released her new song, “Still Have Me,” which was inspired by the breakup In his video message, Max made some pretty shocking claims about Demi, even accusing her of using their relationship as a “public relations stunt.”

“I’ll support you. You’re great. You’re awesome. Literally, just, like….leave me alone and stop using your millions of dollars to write false, fake news about me,” Max said, while fighting back tears. Demi has not addressed the breakup herself, but Max appears to be accusing her of leaking stories about the split to the press. “Aren’t you tired?” he continued. “All I’ve done is love with my whole heart. If y’all wanna villainize me, say whatever you want at this point. It’s just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience ever. No person deserves to feel this way.”

Max went on to accuse the media of “manipulating” the situation between himself and Demi, and explained that that was why he had to come on social media to “speak [his] truth.” He then seemed to address Demi and her new song directly by saying, “Make your art. Don’t use people as clickbait. I’m a person, just like you’re a person. I was in love — the whole world should freaking know it. I thought I found the real deal. Now I found out that I was used. I hope the song’s number one because if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here ya go. Have it. I hope this makes you happy.”

Max and Demi started dating earlier this year. Their relationship got serious very quickly as they were forced to quarantine together when the coronavirus hit just weeks into the romance. Max proposed to Demi in July after just four months of dating, and the two seemed blissfully happy for the next several weeks.

Unfortunately, it was short-lived, as news of the pair’s split broke via People magazine on Sept. 24. Two days later, Max broke his silence on the situation, and claimed that he didn’t even know about the breakup until he read about it online. “Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” he wrote on Instagram. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian church whose intention of the film is to help people. God Bless.”

Meanwhile, Demi has let her music do the talking. In “Still Have Me,” she sings lyrics like, “I’m still a mess and I’m still broken” and “everything around me shattered, all the highs are now just lows.” Demi is set to take the stage later this month at the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14.