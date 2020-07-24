Demi Lovato Admits She’s ‘Free’ On 2nd Anniversary Of Her Overdose: I Survived My ‘Darkest’ Times

Two years after her near-fatal overdose, the newly-engaged Demi Lovato reflected on that ‘terrible day’ and proudly declared that she had conquered ‘each and every one’ of her ‘demons.’

“Today is my miracle day,” Demi Lovato, 27, wrote in a July 24 statement, two years after she almost died from an opioid overdose. “I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the [doctors] at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one.”

“I never thought this feeling was possible. And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life. Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months [now] pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word ‘Me’ to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself.”

“You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first,” she continued. “Thank you, God, for this peace and understanding, but most of all [for] giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all.”

As Demi indicated in her message, she was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 24, 2018, after she was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home. She was reported stable and spent two weeks under medical care. In her first statement after this brush with death, she opened up about her “addiction” and thanked her fans for their support. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten, and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” she added. Two years later, after working on learning how to “love myself,” Demi has found someone who she can share her “journey” with. She and actor Max Ehrich announced on July 23 that they were getting married.