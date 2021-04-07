Demi Lovato Sobs Over Her Split From Fiance Max Ehrich In Final Episode Of YouTube Doc — Watch

Demi Lovato tearfully addresses her short lived engagement to Max Ehrich in the final episode of her documentary ‘Dancing with the Devil.’

Demi Lovato‘s fourth and final installment of her YouTube docuseries Dancing with the Devil dropped on Apr. 6, and in it the singer discussed her whirlwind romance with actor Max Ehrich, who she spent home lockdown with in spring 2020 before getting engaged on July 22, 2020. Then as quickly as their romance took off, it ended in heartbreak with the pair splitting up less than six weeks later, which Demi tearfully revealed on camera.

Her segment about Max never mentioned the Young and the Restless star by his name, but the docuseries went back to when they first got involved as the COVID-19 pandemic home quarantine got underway in Mar. 2020. “I was like ‘alright, I’m just going to take my time to spend with my family and get to know my boyfriend and cuddle with my dogs more,'” she said over photos of Demi and Max kissing and being affectionate.” The discussion begins at the 3:24 mark below:

Demi then gushed at the time about the 29-year-old, “There have been times in my life when I’ve felt so alone. Now that I’ve found him, I feel amazing.” The doc then cuts to Demi doing a confessional in front of a home cam on the night of July 24, 2020, “Hi guys, this is so weird talking to a camera by myself while my boyfriend’s asleep…oh my god, FIANCE” she exclaimed, excitedly waving her hand in the air with the giant diamond engagement ring from Max on it. Two nights earlier, he proposed on a beach in Malibu, CA after roughly four months of dating.

Even Demi’s family was on board. “I was so happy that she was with someone who was making her so happy,” Demi’s mom Diana De La Garza revealed. Demi’s former sober companion Sirah explained, “Although there were a lot of concerns, we were all just really happy that she was feeling so good and she had somebody with her through this time (quarantine).”

The it all fell apart. The video then cut to Oct. 1, 2020, where Demi was at home but wearing heavy green eyeshadow, long lashes and full makeup. “So my life has kind of flipped upside down. I am no longer engaged,” she told the camera in a confessional. “I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did. The good news is that I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. It’s just sh*tty,” she revealed, sounding rational yet resigned.

Later that night, Demi was makeup free and broke down in front of the camera sobbing. “The video I made earlier wasn’t an accurate representation of what I’m going through,” she wept. “So I thought that this whole time I didn’t mess up. I just missed the person I started quarantining with. And I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this.”

The documentary then jumped back in time to July 29, where she was being interviewed by a producer. “It was the best day of my life, I thought I was floating. And it’s been a whirlwind ever since,” Demi happily raved about her engagement to Max. Then the series jumped forward to her explaining to the same producer after the split, “Honestly what happened….I think I rushed into something that I thought that I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to.”

Demi later blamed the split on how she and Max were unable to date like they normally would had if not for quarantine. Demi noted she didn’t even have her best friends to hang out with during lockdown. As a result, she never really got to know Max. “The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was,” she recalled. Then without going into detail about some of the things that happened with Max after the split, Demi cryptically revealed, “I was just as shocked as the rest of the world about some of the things that were said and done,” which included some bizarre online videos and posts by Max. The “Confident” singer then said that she was able to “look within” and realized, “I’m too queer to marry a man in my life right now…I want to live my life in the most authentic for possible.”