Demi Lovato Slays In Plunging Black Swimsuit While Dancing To Her New Track

Demi Lovato, 30, shared a new eye-catching Instagram video when promoting her new song, “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife,” which is a collaboration with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM, on Friday. The singer sat outside in front of a palm tree as she danced to the jam in a pastel-colored opened button-down shirt over a black swimsuit and a black choker, in the clip. She had her chin-length hair down and parted in the middle, and added sunglasses to her look.

“My track with @le_sserafim “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife” is out now 🖤🖤,” Demi captioned the post, which was met with a lot of comments full of compliments. “We need more K-pop collabs Demi,” one follower wrote, while another called the release the “song of the year.” A third follower called the talented star “beautiful” and many more left heart emojis to signify their love of the video and song.

Demi’s latest video comes two weeks after she made headlines for talking about how she came out to her parents, in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Pulse. “I released ‘Cool for the Summer’ before I came out to my parents, and it’s very, it’s like, ‘Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite’–kind of lyrics,” she explained on the show. “It’s like very obvious, but I didn’t feel like I was ready, and one day I was, you know, about to go to a show. I was sitting on a plane, and I was with my stepdad, who’s basically my dad, and I was like, ‘Hey, I need to tell you something,’ and I was like, ‘I like girls too,” and he was like, ‘Yeah, I know. You have ‘Cool for the Summer’ out.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’”

“My mom kind of had the same reaction in a way,” she continued. “I was actually getting ready to go on a date with a girl, and I was like, you know, I didn’t know if I would be photographed or what would happen, and I really liked this girl, and I was like, ‘You know, I think it’s time to tell my mom in case it becomes serious,’ and so I sat my mom down, and I was like, ‘I need to talk to you,’ and I said, ‘You know, I am about to go on a date with a girl and I just wanted you to know and hear it from me that I do like girls too.’ She just, like, almost started crying and was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’”

Demi went on to explain how that reaction from a parent felt so “valuable,” and revealed she grew up queer even though she came from a Christian background. She was 25 when she came out to her mom. “At the time, I was bisexual, and then I realized I was pansexual, and so it took me a while,” she admitted. She has since come out as non-binary and uses she/her pronouns.