Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary After ‘A Lot Of Healing’ & Changes Pronouns To They/Them

Demi Lovato will officially be using gender neutral pronouns from now on after coming out as non-binary on the first episode of their new podcast series, 4D.

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you,” Demi Lovato said on the first episode of their new podcast, 4D, which dropped on May 20. “Over the past year and a half, I have been doing some healing and self-reflective work, and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”

The singer also explained why the change was so important for them. “I feel like this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel the most authentic and true to the person I know I am and am still discovering,” they explained. “In this first episode, I’m excited to share with you what this means to me and what it may look like for other people.”

They also confirmed that they “don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” but are simply “learning and coming into [themself]” at this time. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” Demi wrote. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

In March, Demi came out as pansexual, explaining that their “so fluid now” when it comes to sexuality, as well. They confirmed that they “could be with anyone,” whether they’re male, female or non-binary. Demi’s most recent public relationship was with Max Ehrich in 2020 — they started dating in March, got engaged in July, and had broken up by September.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” they explained in March. “This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to live my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Demi’s podcast will feature them continuing to discover that truth, while speaking with a number of different guests about important social issues. “Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse,” Demi said. “That’s my goal with this podcast. I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another.”