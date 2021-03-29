Interview

Demi Lovato Reveals Plans To Adopt & Confirms She’s ‘Pansexual’

As Demi Lovato begins the next chapter of her life, the ‘Anyone’ singer says she’d love to start a family – but has no desire to get pregnant.

“In this moment, I want to adopt [children], for sure,” Demi Lovato told Joe Rogan during the Mar. 27 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Demi, 28, who came out as “really queer” earlier in March, said that adoption is – at the moment – her most logical path to motherhood. “I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant,” she added. “I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

When pressed to explain what that meant, Demi confirmed she could be romantically attracted to both men and women. “What do they call that? ‘Pansexual?’” asked Joe. “Yeah, pansexual,” said Demi, adding that she could be involved with anyone – male, female, nonbinary. “I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud. Why can’t we just say queer, y’all? Nah, I’m just kidding.”

There was a time that being pregnant wasn’t that farfetched of an idea to Demi. “I was engaged to a man last year,” she said, per InStyle, referencing her short-lived romantic entanglement with Max Ehrich. “I totally thought I’d be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that’s not the case. So I’ve just stopped kind of attaching myself to — I know that my life is not going according to my plan.”

Demi has been in the spotlight as of late due to Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, the four-part YouTube Originals docuseries detailing her near-fatal 2018 overdose. The series also covers her failed engagement to Max, which she would later say brought some much-needed clarity. “When it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign,’” she told Glamour. “I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

At this point in time, her truth doesn’t involve getting married to a man. Demi told Entertainment Weekly that she’s “too gay” to tie the knot with a cis-male. “I don’t know if that will change in 10 years and I don’t know if that’ll never change, but I love accepting myself,” she said. “I’ve always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it.”