Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Spotted on Dinner Date With Her Dad in Rare NYC Outing: Photos

Ariana Grande, 30, and Ethan Slater, 31, were seen on a rare outing in New York City, NY last week. The singer and the actor, who have been dating since earlier this year, were photographed walking into an Italian restaurant along with her dad, Ed Butera. They flashed smiles as they entered and exited the location and appeared relaxed.

Both Ariana and Ethan wore all black outfits. She showed off a black buttoned long-sleeved sweater with fur-lined sleeves, a matching skirt, black sheer pantyhose and black heels. She also added a black bucket hat as her long blonde hair was down. He showed off a black The North Face pullover, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Ed also wore all black, including a jacket, scarf, pants, and boots. There was also a girl friend seen with them.

“They had dinner with her dad and family at her family’s favorite Italian restaurant,” a source told Page Six about the outing. They also said the group went to go see Ethan perform in his Broadway musical, Spamalot. “They love to support each other in their work… when she’s done with work, she loves going to the theater when she can,” the insider also said.

Ariana and Ethan’s latest outing with her dad comes a almost two months after she was mobbed by fans outside when she went to see Ethan in Spamalot. Before that, the lovebirds were also seen showing off PDA during a date in the Big Apple in October, shortly before it was reported they moved into together. “They’re really happy and really good for each other,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “All of her friends love him.”

Ariana and Ethan were first romantically linked in July. They were filming the upcoming film, Wicked, at the time and Ariana had split from her husband Dalton Gomez in February. They eventually started their divorce proceedings in September. Ethan and his wife Lilly Jay also separated and he filed for divorce in at the end of July.