Ariana Grande Rocks Plunging Velvet Gown for Ethan Slater’s ‘Spamalot’ on Broadway

Ariana Grande, 30, is a supportive girlfriend! The pop sensation took to Instagram on November 17 and showed off her chic LOEWE gown following her night out supporting boyfriend Ethan Slater, 31. For the evening out on Broadway in New York City, Ari rocked the brand’s bustier dress in a black cotton velvet fabric. She captioned the post with two heart emojis and tagged Spamalot throughout the carousel of photos.

She styled the look with sheer gloves, black sheer tights, and black high-heel pumps. The blonde beauty also made sure to have all her personal items stowed away in LOEWE’s mini flamenco clutch from their women’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Ariana tied her golden tresses up and back into a chic ponytail and added a pop of color to her look with a bright red lip. She even made sure to add some sparkle with droplet earrings.

Soon after the Grammy winner shared the series of photos from her night in the Big Apple, many of her 381 million followers took to the comments to react. “This red lip on you!!!!!” one admirer wrote, while another added, “A Broadway serve.” Meanwhile, a third fan also swooned over Ari’s golden tresses and bold lip combo. “I’m sorry whattt [sic] love the drama of blonde you in a red lip,” they penned, while her brother, Frankie, added, “Wowowow! [sic] Stunning…. I so wish I could have been there!”

Ari’s latest chic look comes amid her romance with Ethan. The duo made headlines in July after they were rumored to be dating following her split from Dalton Gomez, 28. Ari and her now ex were married from 2021 until they reportedly split in early 2023. Meanwhile, Ethan was married to Lilly Jay from 2018 until he filed for divorce in late July. Most recently, Ari and Dalton both officially filed for divorce in September, as reported by TMZ. They also finalized their divorce and settled their separation at the top of last month, per Page Six.

At the time, a source close to the exes told the tabloid that they maintain “respect” for each other despite the end of their marriage. “Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything,” the insider said. “They have a strong mutual respect for each other.” Her attendance on opening night is also not the first time that Ari catches Ethan’s play, as she was also spotted on Broadway on Halloween.