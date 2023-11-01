Ariana Grande Shows Her Love for Boyfriend Ethan Slater by Attending His Broadway Show ‘Spamalot’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande came out to support her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, at his current Broadway show, Spamalot, in New York City. While exiting the theater on Halloween night, fans swarmed the 30-year-old pop singer, according to photos published by Page Six.

In one snapshot, Ariana was seen adjusting her Spamalot crown souvenir as she walked outside wearing a beige dress, a long brown coat and matching heeled boots. She completed the look with a pair of white netted gloves. As she walked toward a limo to return home, the “Break Free” artist stopped to pose for pictures and selfies with fans, many of whom were lined up outside the venue.

Ariana Grande in New York last night

A stunning thread pic.twitter.com/xmq1o9rheV — Ariana Grande Updates (@AGSpotifyData) November 1, 2023

Earlier this month, Ariana and Ethan, 31, were spotted getting dinner together in the Big Apple, unafraid to show off a little bit of PDA. Now that the Nickelodeon alum has reportedly been living with the SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical star, it appears the couple aren’t holding back from exploring their relationship. They even went to a Disney theme park as the fall season kicked off, and Ariana has also been seen “liking” a few of her beau’s Instagram posts.

The pair first met in late 2022 on the set of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Wicked. At the time, Ariana was still married to her now-ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, whereas Ethan was still married to his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, whom he shares one child with.

Since Ariana was filming the movie in England, she was away from Dalton, 28, for a while. Earlier this year, they separated but didn’t file for divorce until this past summer. Less than three months later, the Don’t Look Up actress and the real estate agent finalized their divorce on October 6, and Ariana agreed to pay Dalton over $1 million up front rather than in spousal support installments.

For Ethan’s part, he didn’t file for divorce from Lilly until reports about his relationship with Ariana surfaced in July. Since then, Ethan has faced controversy for his relationship with Ariana, especially after Lilly broke her silence on her estranged husband’s romance at the time.

“[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage,” Lilly said. She later added that she was focused on being a “good mom” to her and Ethan’s son. The separated spouses — who were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018 — have not finalized their divorce yet.