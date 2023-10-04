Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are Reportedly Living Together ‘Full-Time’ Amid Their Divorces

Image Credit: Virisa Yong/BFA.com/Shutterstock / MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s controversial romance is heating up. The new couple — who met on the set of the live-action adaptation of Wicked — are living together in New York City, according to a new report.

“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, October 4. Previously, a separate source told the outlet, “They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him.”

One week ago, the “Break Up With Your Boyfriend (I’m Bored)” artist, 30, and the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star, 31, were spotted walking through Disney World in Orlando, Florida, with a large group of friends.

Ariana and Ethan’s romance has stirred up a ton of buzz due to their respective marriages recently ending. Ariana and her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, separated earlier this year. However, they didn’t file for divorce until September 18, citing ‘irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

As for Ethan, he filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, shortly after reports surfaced in July about his and Ariana’s newfound relationship. Ethan and Lilly were high school sweethearts and share a son together, whose name has not been revealed. They welcomed him in 2022.

Lilly, for her part, commented on her abrupt separation from Ethan in a statement to Page Six. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” she said in July. “My family is just collateral damage. The story is her and Dalton.” Lilly then followed up in a separate statement saying that her focus now is being a “good mom” to her child.

Before he started dating Ariana, Ethan and Lilly seemingly enjoyed a blissful marriage. The Spamalot actor had even given his then-wife multiple public shout-outs via social media. His most recent was this past May in an Instagram tribute to Lilly.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world,” he captioned an Instagram post that month. Previously, Ethan congratulated Lilly on finishing her dissertation in 2020.

“After nearly [five] years of hard work, hundreds of hours researching and writing over 200 pages worth of paradigm shifting thought in the field of psychology, my wife finally defended her dissertation,” Ethan tweeted at the time. “I am so proud of her and cannot wait to introduce her at parties as kiddo.”

For Ariana’s part, the Don’t Look Up actress has not publicly commented on her and Ethan’s romance.

Ariana and Ethan are expected to return to England when the SAG-AFTRA strike ends to finish filming the live-action Wicked.