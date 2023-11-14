Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Reportedly ‘Very Involved’ in Each Other’s Lives Amid Deepening Romance

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock / Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

The relationship between Ariana Grande, 30, and Ethan Slater, 31, appears to be getting more serious. A new report claims they’ve even met each other’s families as their relationship continues to develop. “Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is going very well and they’re both very involved in each other’s lives,” a source told Us Weekly for a report on November 14. “Ethan’s met her family. And she’s met his family.”

Furthermore, the Nickelodeon alum feels it’s “important that anyone she’s dating meets her family.” The insider added that the showbiz couple makes it a “top priority” to be “super family-driven and love that about one another.” And the source for the outlet asserted that Ariana’s family approves of her relationship. “Ariana’s entire family has given [Ethan] the stamp of approval,” they reportedly said.

Per the outlet, Ariana’s inner circle “adores him and thinks that he’s a perfect match for her,” and they think Ethan is “balanced, motivated, professional, extremely respectful of her and her boundaries, and her profession.” The source noted that the couple have much in common to build on, “especially their theatrical side.”

“They’re a little dorky and [both] theatre geeks at heart,” the insider reportedly divulged. “She loves that about him. It’s mutual. Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.” It all adds up to a romance that’s “getting super serious.” Ariana, they said, is settling in for the foreseeable future. “She sees herself with him for the long term,” the insider revealed.

As for Ethan’s past — he shares a son with estranged wife Lilly Jay — the actor reportedly puts his child “first” amid the relationship. “He always puts his family first but adores her and is very cognizant of her feelings,” the source said. They also explained that he’s “a great listener, very proactive and wants to be the best partner he can be” for the “God is a Woman” hitmaker.

Ariana filed for divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez in September, confirming in July that she’d split months earlier from him. They finalized their split in October, with the singer forking over $1 million in the settlement. The Wicked co-stars reportedly began dating in July, after they each split from their respective spouses.