Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Make Instagram Debut Through Friend: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande, 30, and Ethan Slater, 31, made their couple debut on Instagram when a friend posted new photos on Monday. Andrew Rannells posed with both the singer and actor as well as other famous pals, including Josh Gad and Michael Urie, when they were hanging out at Ethan’s new Broadway show, Spamalot. The lovebirds were dressed in casual outfits, including a gray sweater for her and a white, gray, black and blue striped sweater and jeans for him, and they flashed big smiles with the others.

“We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday! Spamalot’s Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with. Plus Ariana Grande! It was a perfect Sunday. Go see Spamalot,” Andrew wrote in the caption of the post.

The latest photo of Ariana and Ethan comes two weeks after they made headlines when she was seen attending Spamalot to support her new beau. She was approached by several people when exiting the theater and wore a crown souvenir as she walked outside wearing a beige dress, a long brown coat and matching heeled boots. Before she got into a limo to head home, she stopped to take pictures and selfies with fans, many of whom were lined up outside the venue.

Ariana and Ethan were first romantically linked around July after meeting and working together on the upcoming film, Wicked. She was still married to her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez at the time and their divorce was filed that same summer. Ethan was also married to his now estranged wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares one child, and received criticism after it was reported they split and he started dating Ariana.

Since Ariana and Ethan first reportedly started dating, they have been seen together out and about multiple times. One outing included a dinner and another included a visit to Disneyland. Neither one of them have publicly confirmed the romance but haven’t been shy about getting cozy in public.