Ariana Grande Reportedly Now ‘Serious’ With Ethan Slater Amid ‘Normal Relationship’

Just a few days after Ariana Grande, 30, and Ethan Slater, 31, were spotted out to dinner in New York City, a source close to the duo told PEOPLE on December 28 that their romance is heating up! “Ariana is serious with Ethan,” the mag’s source said. “She loves being with him.” Additionally, Ari and her new beau reportedly have a “normal” day-to-day life. The insider added that they “mostly enjoy staying in. It’s a very normal relationship.”

The latest word on the couple comes just five months after initial reports of their romance surfaced. Ariana and the Spamalot actor do “go out occasionally,” per the same source. However, she is busy working on her upcoming album and prefers to keep it low key. Before being linked to the “Side to Side” songstress, Ethan was married to Lilly Jay, who has since been vocal about her distaste for the romance.

Ariana, who stars in the upcoming Wicked films alongside Ethan, recently stepped out in NYC for a dinner outing with her boyfriend and her father, Edward Butera. During the outing, the blonde beauty looked chic in a monochromatic black outfit which featured a mini cocktail dress with long sleeves. Ari paired her look with a fur bucket hat, black heels, black tights, and a mini black purse. Ethan was spotted in Nike joggers and a black zip-up jacket.

Following the family dinner, an insider close to the R.e.m. Beauty founder told PEOPLE that the lovebirds are supportive of each other. “They love to support each other in their work,” they said on December 27. “When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can.” Ethan currently stars in the Broadway play Spamalot, and Ari has been spotted seeing the show on several occasions.

Ethan and his new leading lady’s romance also comes following Ariana’s divorce from Dalton Gomez, 28. The Grammy Winner and her ex were married from 2021 until reports surfaced in July that they had split in early 2023. A source close to the matter told TMZ in July that Ariana and Dalton attempted to reconcile. However, they “failed” at making their marriage work.

On October 6, Page Six confirmed that they had officially settled their divorce. “Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything,” the tabloid’s source said at the time.

Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly at the end of July, as reported by TMZ. The exes share one son, who was born in 2022.