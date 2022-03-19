Ariana Grande Gifts Ex Pete Davidson’s GF Kim Kardashian Her Latest R.E.M. Beauty Launch: Photo

Girl code! Ariana Grande showed love to ex-fiancé Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, gifting her items from Ari’s latest beauty launch with R.E.M.

Ariana Grande once said she’s so grateful for her ex, and now she’s making it clear she’s grateful for her ex’s new loves, too. Over two years after breaking off her engagement with Pete Davidson in 2018 in the wake of Mac Miller‘s tragic overdose, Ari appeared to reach out to Pete’s new love Kim Kardashian with a special package from her new R.E.M. Beauty collection, which Kim showed off on her Instagram. Though they may share one lanky, tattooed comedian in common, Ari and Kim are proving there doesn’t need to be hate between them, especially when it comes to sharing upstanding skincare.

Ariana and Kim Kardashian interacted on instagram after Kim received the rem beauty chapter 2 package 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rCoDzuu8sH — Ariana Grande Fan Page (@Arianagrandemg) March 19, 2022

Kim herself took to her Instagram story first to share a photo of the sweet sampling from Ari, which appeared to include lipsticks, multiple balms, and a blue lotion kit. The entire assortment comes in a rounded white package emblazoned with a stunning image of Ari’s face, where her cheekbones are popping and her skin looks absolutely sun-kissed as she serves side profile. Even further returning the love, Ari reposted Kim’s post to her own Instagram story, clearly excited to have received a shoutout from Kim for her gesture.

Ari and Pete were first publicly linked in May of 2018 after appearing together at the Billboard Music Awards and made their relationship Instagram official shortly after. Though their whirlwind love affair found them engaged to be married just a month later, ultimately, much like a summer night, Pete and Ari weren’t meant to last, and they called off their engagement by that October. Since the split, Ari has found new love with her husband Dalton Gomez, 25, who she secretly wed in May 2021 much to the excitement of her fans.

Where Dalton and Ari have remained low-key and private about their nearly year-long marriage, only sharing a select few photos together, Pete has taken the opposite route with his new love Kim. Their tabloid-heavy romance, which first sparked after Kim hosted ‘Saturday Night Live‘ in October 2021 and shared a kiss with Pete during a sketch, has been heating up for months, with the couple finally going Instagram official on Mar. 11.

Pete and Kim’s public romance, however, has found them in some serious online drama with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West. Unlike Ariana, Kanye has been far from generous about seeing his ex find love with someone new and has taken to Instagram to share his grievances with his millions of followers. If one things is for certain, when it comes to communicating with your ex’s new love on Instagram, take the Ari route, not the Ye one…or maybe just don’t send that DM at all.