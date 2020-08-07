Ariana Grande offered a rare look into her relationship with Dalton Gomez when she shared a series of new snaps in a sweet birthday tribute to her beau.

Ariana Grande celebrated her boyfriend Dalton Gomez‘s birthday with the sweetest social media tribute. The 27-year-old took to Instagram on August 7 to share a series of pics and videos with her new beau. “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u,” she captioned the post. The first clip showed the couple cuddled up together and sweetly smiling for the camera while Nat King Cole‘s hit “L.O.V.E” played in the background. The singer also shared black and white videos of Dalton playing the game Heads Up and kissing her on the cheek.

The former Broadway star also posted a funny meme at the end of the carousel post, which showed a mashup of what her and Dalton’s future children could look like. The couple have been notoriously private while quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic, however Ari offered another glimpse into their romance on August 5 when she posted a series of snaps from their recent getaway to Amangiri resort in Utah. In one snap, the “7 Rings” hitmaker posed for a selfie in a barely-there green triangle bikini. Her face wasn’t showing however she styled her brown locks in pretty waves, and showed off her tattoos on her torso.

Prior to celebrating her recent birthday on June 26, she posted a series of photos to her Instagram that featured her cozying up to her new love! Ariana debuted her relationship with Dalton in early May during the music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber on the song “Stuck With U.” The Los Angeles real estate agent actually met the singer when he sold her the LA house that she currently lives in! What’s more, the two have been quarantining together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.