Keke Palmer Calls Up ‘True Jackson’ & Remixes Iconic Theme Song To Reveal She’s Hosting 2020 VMAs

Keke Palmer is officially your 2020 VMAs host! MTV revealed the exciting news in a new promo that featured Keke calling up ‘True Jackson’ and remixing the hit Nick show’s theme song.

Keke Palmer is your VMAs queen! The 26-year-old actress/singer extraordinary will be hosting the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards live on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. To celebrate this epic announcement, Keke calls her legendary alter-ego True Jackson. True Jackson, the character Keke played on the hit Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP from 2008 to 2011, is now a CEO!

True is very impressed that the Hustlers star is hosting the VMAs this year. They both agree that True Jackson needs to be the one to style Keke for the VMAs. “I need a look that says snack, sticky, thick,” Keke says. True Jackson knows that Keke needs a “True Jackson original design.”

The show will air live from New York City. When True Jackson realizes how little time she has to whip something up, she calls for Lulu and Ryan to come help. The promo ends with Keke remixing the True Jackson, VP theme song in honor of hosting the VMAs. This remix is just as catchy as the original! You know what this calls for? A True Jackson revival! Give us True Jackson, CEO!

BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin are just a few of the artists set to perform this year. This will be BTS’ first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, “Dynamite,” which is set to be released on August 21. Additional performers will be announced at a later date. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”