Lady Gaga Enlists Ariana Grande’s Powerful Vocals For Ultimate Dance Collab ‘Rain On Me’

If fans weren’t hyped about Chromatica before, they are now. One week before Lady Gaga unleashes her sixth studio album upon the world, she has given fans another taste by sharing “Rain On Me,” her epic collaboration with Arana Grande. It’s the perfect blend of house, electropop and synth-heavy dance music that’ll force you to throw your arms up in the air and groove the night away (even if you weren’t exactly in the mood to do so). That’s the whole point of the song!

“Teardrops on my face / water like misery,” Ariana and Gaga sing, before they launch into the pre-chorus: “I’d rather be dry but at least I’m alive.” The collab is like a Chicken Soup for the Soul for those in need of a good, soul-healing cry. Shortly after the song dropped, Gaga took to Twitter and wrote, “One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got.”

Ariana and Gaga “connected right away, and she was so wonderful,” Gaga said to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe during a May 21 interview. “And I think maybe she assumed that it be that she came in and I was like, ‘Here, just sing this and thank you so much for your time.’ Right? But instead, I asked her what she needed, how she wanted to do things. When we were vocally producing her … I was sitting at the console and talking to her. And then I remember I said to her, ‘Okay, now everything that you care about while you sing, I want you to forget it and just sing. And by the way, while you’re doing that, I’m going to dance in front of you,’ because we had this huge big window. I was like, ‘I’m going to dance in front of you.’ And she was like, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God, I can’t, I can’t. I don’t know. Oh, my God. Okay, okay.’ And then I did it, and she sang, and she started to do things with her voice that was different. And it was the joy of two artists going, ‘I see you. And I see all the things that we all…'”

“[S]he was so open to trying things that she hasn’t done before,” continued Lady Gaga. “She was, ‘I’m going to just trust you.’ And it was this beautiful, I think a very healing process for me…not necessarily having a female artist that mentored me as I came up. And being able to be with her and hold her and be like, ‘Anything that you feel chains you, any pop cultural construct that you feel you have to live up to, I’d you to please forget about it and be yourself.’ That woman has been through some really tough, really hard life testing stuff, undoubtedly. And her ability to move on. When she came into the studio, I was still crying, and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be okay. Call me, here’s my number.’ And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.”