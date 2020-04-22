BLACKPINK Fans Go Wild Over Collaboration With Lady Gaga On New Album ‘Chromatica’

Surprise: despite delaying her new album, Lady Gaga confirmed that we’ll be hearing BLACKPINK on ‘Chromatica.’ There are even more unexpected features on Gaga’s tracklist!

For most fans, BLACKPINK won’t be in their area (due to coronavirus-imposed travel restrictions). However, the K-pop group will at least be on Lady Gaga’s much-anticipated album, Chromatica, when it comes out sometime in 2020! After Target’s website appeared to accidentally leak the tracklist by putting up Chromatica for pre-order — hence, revealing the album’s CD art and tracklist — Gaga tweeted the tracklist just hours later on April 22. Out of those 16 new tracks (and three bonus songs) includes a collab with none other than BLACKPINK, called “Sour Candy.” Fans were anything but sour, however, over the unexpected news!

“LADY GAGA HERSELF JUST CONFIRMED THE TRACKLIST AND SHE TAGGED BLACKPINK OH MY GOD,” one fan screamed-tweeted, and another Blink tweeted, “Can’t think of anyone more iconic in the pop scene than Lady Gaga and no one as iconic as Blackpink in Kpop… and you’re telling me these two are collaborating.. the world isn’t ready Speak-no-evil monkey #GAGAPINK.” Other fans had theories about the message behind “Sour Candy,” like one fan who tweeted, “WHAT IF SOUR CANDY IS A DISS TRACK LIKE WE MAY LOOK SWEET BUT IF YOU TRY US WE GET SOUR LIKE CANDY KDHDJSJSJS.”

BLACKPINK — comprised of superstars Lisa, 23, Rosé, 23, Jennie, 24, Jisoo, 25 — aren’t the only big names on Gaga’s new tracklist. Legends Ariana Grande, 26, and Elton John, 73, will also be featured on the songs “Rain On Me” and “Sine From Above,” respectively. Fans will have to wait for these exciting collabs (and Gaga’s singles) to arrive, unfortunately. The pop star postponed her album, which was originally set for an April 10 release, due to the pandemic. At least she gave fans a new song (and music video), “Stupid Love,” on Feb. 28!

NEW BLACKPINK MUSIC COMING SOON LET'S GO GAGAPINK, BLINKS HOW ARE WE FEELINGpic.twitter.com/MxeSwX0KMO — ¹⁹⁹⁶ (@jennieslyrics) April 22, 2020

News of the BLACKPINK collab was especially exciting for fans, who have been worried on whether or not the four-member group will come out with its own album in 2020. The group just wrapped its world tour on Feb. 22, right before the pandemic cancelled concerts and tours across the globe.