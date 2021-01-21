Chloe Bailey Kills The ‘Buss It’ Challenge On TikTok In A Versace Robe & High Slit Skirt — Watch

Work! Chloe Bailey showed off her twerking skills and curves as she busted a move on Tik Tok in a slinky black outfit.

Chloe Bailey, 22, just slayed TikTok’s “Buss It” challenge! The Chloe x Halle singer began the first part of the video mouthing the lines to Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” as she rocked Versace’s $595 black “Baroque” robe and a colorful shower cap. “Checking my reflection and telling her best friend like, ‘girl, I think my butt’s getting big,” she hilarious rapped as she looked down at her derrière and began to dance. Her natural complexion glowed as she went makeup free and added a hint of clear lip gloss.

The video then transitioned into Erica Banks‘ “Buss It” as Chloe swapped out her cozy quarantine outfit for a super slinky black outfit. She sported a ’90s inspired crop top with spaghetti straps, along with a matching black skirt featuring ultra-high slits. Chloe bounced perfectly to the the “Buss It” beat as she squatted, also showing off her clear, lucite heels. She added a dark lipstick and makeup for her evening-ready look, as well.

The “Buss It” challenge has taken TikTok by storm in recent weeks, going viral earlier this month after user Erika Davila did a similar video in a casual outfit then got “prettied up” to the same songs. “Better late than never,” Chloe captioned her version of the challenge, which she seemingly shot in her spacious living room. We were also drooling over her ultra-luxe robe (also a Lil’ Wayne favorite) which included Versace’s signature gold baroque print around the waist and sleeves.

Chloe and her sister Halle Bailey, 20, have been keeping busy throughout quarantine, regularly posting updates on social media for their fans! The other half of Chloe x Halle was loving her big sisters’ “Buss It” challenge, commenting “that my sis!!!!!” along with several heart-eye and clapping emojis. The pair also just dropped their song “Don’t Make It Harder On Me” along with the accompanying video.

Chloe will also be stepping into the spotlight in a whole new way: the 22-year-old was cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid earlier this year. Production was halted earlier this year due to the pandemic, but the Ungodly Hour singer seems more excited than ever about the iconic role! “I was in London at the beginning of the year about to start filming and of course this pandemic has forced everybody to slow dow,” Halle said to Entertainment Tonight in May. “I’m so very excited for when we start back again and it’s really come together. I just feel honored every day to think about it or even talk about it, I’m like what the heck, that’s really happening?” she added.