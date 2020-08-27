Reginae Carter Mocks Dad Lil Wayne For PDA With GF Denise Bidot: ‘Get A Room’

Lil Wayne looked so in love as he passionately kissed GF Denise Bidot in a new photo! His 21-year-old daughter Reginae couldn’t help but laugh couple’s PDA in a comment.

Reginae Carter, 21, just mocked her dad Lil Wayne‘s new romance with girlfriend Denise Bidot, 34. The 37-year-old rapper packed on the PDA in a new photo shared to the Young Money Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 27. In the photo, a blonde Lil Wayne — née Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — is seen sharing a deep kiss with the gorgeous 34-year-old fashion model. The image was simply captioned with two yellow hearts, perfectly matching his luxe $595 Versace “Baroque” bathrobe.

Reginae couldn’t resist holding her thoughts back in the comments, hilariously mocking the couple! “Get a room please,” the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star commented on The Shade Room‘s repost, including three laughing-crying emojis along with an eye roll. The comment was, of course, all in good fun as the couple seem to be more in love than ever! Lil Wayne and Denise made things Instagram official on June 22, and have seemingly been going strong ever since.

Just days before, Denise posted her own photos of her kissing and sharing a laugh with Wayne. “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us,” the brunette — who has modeled for high profile brands like Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand and Levi’s Jeans — penned. Denise quickly became the only person that the “Lollipop” follows on his Instagram account (where he has 12.6 million followers).

Their quarantine-romance has continued to blossom in recent months, and it’s been so sweet to watch! “Thank you for loving me the way you do baby…Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king,” Denise wrote on July 29. Just two weeks ago, Wayne shared a gorgeous photo of the Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti beauty. “…like the one I got!,” he gushed, showing his sweet side. “I fkn love you,” she replied in the comments.