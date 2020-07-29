Lil Wayne Kisses GF Denise Bidot In Rare Selfie Together: ‘Thank You For Loving Me’

Get a room you two! Lil Wayne and his gorgeous galpal Denise Bidot got quite cozy with one another in her latest Instagram snap.

Another quarantined romance is on the rise! Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot, who made their social media debut just one month ago, look to be really enjoying each other’s company as their relationship continues to blossom. The stunning plus-sized model posted a sweet pic of them cuddling up on Tuesday, July 28, where he wrapped his arm around her and gave her a big kiss on the cheek. “Thank you for loving me the way you do baby,” she captioned the adorable snap. “Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king.”

Denise also appears to be a pro in the kitchen as she posted an Instagram story of her making him a Mallorca sandwich which is a Puerto Rican ham and cheese delicacy. Yum! He must be doing something right as a friend of hers wrote this in the comments section. “I can honestly say I’ve never seen you this happy and this makes my heart so happy. May God continue to bless your relationship my love.”

The “Lollipop” emcee and Savage X Fenty model managed to do something that many might find quite difficult in that they fell in love during quarantine. “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us,” she captioned a lovey-dovey Instagram post of them acting all romantic with one another on June 15.

They aren’t the only twosome who have linked up in self-isolation. Demi Lovato and her hunky man Max Ehrich started dating earlier this year before shacking up in quarantine. Those months must have been hella good for them as he eventually got down on one knee and proposed to her in July 2020!