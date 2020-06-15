Lil Wayne Packs On PDA With Denise Bidot 1 Mo. After Sparking Split Rumors With Ex La’Tecia Thomas

‘Something special’ happened between Lil Wayne and his new girlfriend, Savage X Fenty model Denise Bidot. The rapper recently split from his rumored ex-fiancée, La’Tecia Thomas.

Lil Wayne, 37, has managed to find new love amid a worldwide pandemic with fashion model Denise Bidot, 34. The brunette beauty, who has modeled for Savage x Fenty, Levi’s and more high-profile brands, broke the news on June 15 with a series of sweet PDA photos. “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us,” Denise captioned the lovey-dovey Instagram post.

Lil Wayne and his new girlfriend Denise Bidot boo’d up. pic.twitter.com/B8qMy8e1U6 — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) June 15, 2020

The sweet couple was all smiles as they shared kisses, and this new relationship appears to be serious! Denise is the only person Lil Wayne is following on Instagram (meanwhile, 12.2 million people follow the Grammy-winning rapper). Lil Wayne hinted at this relationship while chatting with Nicki Minaj on the June 12 episode of his Apple Music series, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne.