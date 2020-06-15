Lil Wayne Packs On PDA With Denise Bidot 1 Mo. After Sparking Split Rumors With Ex La’Tecia Thomas
‘Something special’ happened between Lil Wayne and his new girlfriend, Savage X Fenty model Denise Bidot. The rapper recently split from his rumored ex-fiancée, La’Tecia Thomas.
Lil Wayne, 37, has managed to find new love amid a worldwide pandemic with fashion model Denise Bidot, 34. The brunette beauty, who has modeled for Savage x Fenty, Levi’s and more high-profile brands, broke the news on June 15 with a series of sweet PDA photos. “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us,” Denise captioned the lovey-dovey Instagram post.
Lil Wayne and his new girlfriend Denise Bidot boo’d up. pic.twitter.com/B8qMy8e1U6
The sweet couple was all smiles as they shared kisses, and this new relationship appears to be serious! Denise is the only person Lil Wayne is following on Instagram (meanwhile, 12.2 million people follow the Grammy-winning rapper). Lil Wayne hinted at this relationship while chatting with Nicki Minaj on the June 12 episode of his Apple Music series, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne.
“Remember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time because I needed good d–k? You was right though!,” Nicki jokingly told Lil Wayne. To that, he said, “I just hope my girl heard that, that’s all.” Not too long ago, though, Lil Wayne had a different “girl”: Australian model La’Tecia Thomas, 29.
Lil Wayne and his ex, La’Tecia, had fans wondering if they became engaged after the latter rocked a giant diamond ring in an Instagram video in Dec. 2019. The following month, Lil Wayne seemingly referred to La’Tecia by a very interesting nickname in his new track “Not Me”: “You know wifey from Australia / She said ‘Cheers mate’ /.” She even appeared to earn a shout-out on his track “Stop Playin With Me,” in which Lil Wayne rapped, “I got a plus-sized model, but she my lil’ mama / I make her bust it open for me like a piñata / And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor” (La’Tecia is a plus-size model).
From another space n time 🕊 @fashionnovacurve fashionnovapartner
They proceeded to hit their first red carpet as a couple at Lil Wayne’s album release party for his newest project, Funeral, on Feb. 1 in Miami, Florida. However, the former couple got fans speculating a breakup — and a possibly called-off engagement — when La’Tecia’s diamond ring was noticeably missing in multiple Instagram photos that she shared in May (they both unfollowed one another on Instagram as well).