Shawn Mendes With Camila Cabello & More Couples Out Walking Or Exercising During Quarantine: Pics

Miami, FL - Quarantine couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got a dose of Vitamin D with their caffeine in Miami this morning during a walk around their neighborhood. The adorable couple walked hand in hand chatting together as they stepped out for a bit of healthy exercise. Camila who recently announced that she would be postponing her tour dressed up her leggings and crop top with a large pair of hoops while Shawn sported black shorts, a ripped t-shirt, slides and a set of Buddhist prayer beads around his neck.
Malibu, CA - Dakota Johnson and boyfriend Chris Martin step out for a quite and romantic stroll outside of quarantine with Dakota's dog. The happy couple clutched arms on their walk and appeared to be in great spirits despite the current lockdown.
Santa Monica, CA - Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk look to take advantage of a bright and sunny day despite being cooped up in the house during this lockdown. Gwyneth and Brad went for a walk just outside their neighborhood to stretch their legs and get the blood flow going.
As celebrities continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, they’re taking advantage of getting some much needed fresh air together! See the famous couples who are staying fit together during the outbreak.

The couple that quarantines together stays healthy together! Famous couples throughout Hollywood are making the most of their time in isolation and under stay-at-home restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak. While these celebrity couples are taking necessary precautions like responsible citizens, they are also finding the time to get out of their house and enjoy the fresh air! Whether they’re taking a stroll or going for a run together, these couples are prioritizing their mental and physical wellbeing as they spend time with one another.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are one pair taking advantage of the time they are spending together. The pair have often been seen walking out and about near Ben’s Brentwood, CA neighborhood. The new couple have often been spotted sharing endearing looks and even stealing a few smooches while taking a walk from time to time. And it seems that the extra time together is only making them stronger! “The time they have been spending together has gotten them very close and they really love where it is all going,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It is really cool to see it working out for them [Ben and Ana] both.”

But Ben and Ana aren’t the only couple taking advantage of their time out of the spotlight and almost totally indoors. Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have also been taking advantage of their quality time together and have even gotten in some much needed time outside, too! The couple was most recently spotted walking around Dakota’s neighborhood in Malibu with her sweet little dog. While Chris smiled from ear to ear, Dakota gave him a loving, tender look. Clearly, these two are just as smitten as ever!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are another hot young couple prioritizing their time staying safe as well as their health. The pair were spotted on a morning stroll, as Shawn stays with Camila’s family in Miami, having their morning coffee and taking a walk around Camila’s family home. The pair held each other’s hands tenderly during their morning walk, wearing exercise gear that could only mean the pair were ready to break in a sweat while outside.

As fans can see, despite the current social restrictions and stay-at-home policies, these couples are still as strong as ever. To see more pictures of celebrity couples out of their houses during quarantine, click through the gallery above!