Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Quarantined At Her Parents’ House In Miami

Miami, FL - Quarantine couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got a dose of Vitamin D with their caffeine in Miami this morning during a walk around their neighborhood. The adorable couple walked hand in hand chatting together as they stepped out for a bit of healthy exercise. Camila who recently announced that she would be postponing her tour dressed up her leggings and crop top with a large pair of hoops while Shawn sported black shorts, a ripped t-shirt, slides and a set of Buddhist prayer beads around his neck.
A HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVE details on what Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are doing while they quarantine together in Miami.

Camila and Shawn are in Miami and staying with her family right now,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife on Saturday, March 28. “Her family loves him and are always happy to have him around. There’s no telling how long this [quarantine] will last but they are making the most of this time out from their hectic schedules and are happy to be together 24/7. They are totally in love and the more time they spend together, the better it gets. This is the kind of thing that can test a lot of couples but for them it’s only making them stronger.” They certainly enjoy showing their love for one another out in public as the two singers were spotted in a passionate lip lock in the Southern Florida city earlier this week!

Another HL source dove deeper into the relationship between the two pop stars. “Shawn and Camila have always enjoyed each others company and are never afraid to show off PDA here, there and everywhere. And now that Camila had to postpone her tour her saving grace is that she has Shawn by her side to get her through it all. They are really enjoying their time together and mostly singing to each other and watching TV and movies but it has been really fun. Their connection is as strong as ever.”

The romance between Camila and Shawn is evident, both on and off social media. They oozed a ton of sensuality after a clip of them performing Ed Sheeran‘s song “Kiss Me” was posted online on Friday, March 20. The couple did this to promote social distancing as part of their partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen.

They’ve also been teaching each other some new things amid their self-isolation. The “Havana” singer took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, March 26, where she revealed that he’s teaching her how to play guitar and she’s teaching him how to speak Spanish! “In the words of DaBaby, LETS GOOOO,” the caption of the story read about them helping each other out.