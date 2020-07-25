See Pics
Hollywood Life

Reginae Carter Stuns In Shredded Daisy Dukes While Out With BFF Lori Harvey — Pics

Reginae Carter
BACKGRID
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
West Hollywood, CA - Reginae Carter, daughter of rapper Lil Wayne, was spotted arriving to enjoy dinner with friends at Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood. Pictured: Reginae Carter BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Nina Dobrev shows off her thin pins on a trip to Erewhon Market in Venice with a friend.Pictured: nina dobrevBACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Nina Dobrev shows off her thin pins on a trip to Erewhon Market in Venice with a friend. Pictured: nina dobrev BACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 75 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Reginae Carter and Lori Harvey both looked simply sensational while the ladies enjoyed a night out on the town!

As RuPaul once famously said, “You betta work!” Reginae Carter, 21, and Lori Harvey, 23, dressed to impress while arriving at Los Angeles celeb hotspot Catch on Friday, July 24th. Lil Wayne‘s pride and joy made sure it was an all eyes on her kind of situation in a gorgeous white top, shredded Daisy Dukes, and clear heels for the fun evening ahead. She took color coordination to a whole new level when the reality television superstar matched her manicure and pedicure with her very expensive purse! Reginae also accessorized the very stunning look with a blinged out chain and bracelet.

Reginae Carter
Reginae Carter out and about in Los Angeles. Credit: Backgrid

She also wore a face mask to protect herself and others during the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. Lori also wore one in an ensemble that highlighted just how in shape she has remained during quarantine. She put her glistening abs on display in a grey tank top underneath a jean jacket, high-waisted sweats and sneakers. Future‘s leading lady also brought it in the purse game just like Reginae while also adding a touch of glamour with her sparkling gold earrings.

It was clearly a fun night had by all as Reginae posted a bunch of Instagram stories of them getting turned up inside Catch with other friends including longtime pal Taina Williams. The Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta star showed off her twerking skills at one point much to the delight of her friends.

Reginae has no doubt become a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and style over the past couple of years. She has turned things all the way up during her time in self-isolation by constantly bringing it with amazing look after look that has left her fans speechless.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey parties with BFF Reginae Carter. Credit: Backgrid

Price doesn’t seem to be a word in her vocabulary either as Reginae is known to sport items from brands that cost a pretty penny. She dazzled in a crop top/skirt combination last month while holding onto a Versace tote bag that retails at $1,200!