Reginae Carter and Lori Harvey both looked simply sensational while the ladies enjoyed a night out on the town!

As RuPaul once famously said, “You betta work!” Reginae Carter, 21, and Lori Harvey, 23, dressed to impress while arriving at Los Angeles celeb hotspot Catch on Friday, July 24th. Lil Wayne‘s pride and joy made sure it was an all eyes on her kind of situation in a gorgeous white top, shredded Daisy Dukes, and clear heels for the fun evening ahead. She took color coordination to a whole new level when the reality television superstar matched her manicure and pedicure with her very expensive purse! Reginae also accessorized the very stunning look with a blinged out chain and bracelet.

She also wore a face mask to protect herself and others during the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. Lori also wore one in an ensemble that highlighted just how in shape she has remained during quarantine. She put her glistening abs on display in a grey tank top underneath a jean jacket, high-waisted sweats and sneakers. Future‘s leading lady also brought it in the purse game just like Reginae while also adding a touch of glamour with her sparkling gold earrings.

It was clearly a fun night had by all as Reginae posted a bunch of Instagram stories of them getting turned up inside Catch with other friends including longtime pal Taina Williams. The Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta star showed off her twerking skills at one point much to the delight of her friends.

Reginae has no doubt become a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion and style over the past couple of years. She has turned things all the way up during her time in self-isolation by constantly bringing it with amazing look after look that has left her fans speechless.

Price doesn’t seem to be a word in her vocabulary either as Reginae is known to sport items from brands that cost a pretty penny. She dazzled in a crop top/skirt combination last month while holding onto a Versace tote bag that retails at $1,200!