Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Rocks $1,200 Versace Tote Bag While Stunning In A Crop Top & Skirt

Reginae Carter looked to be having the time of her line while posing in a very sexy outfit with one heck of an expensive accessory!

Reginae Carter, 21, looked absolutely stunning amid a bunch of luscious greenery in a new Instagram collage posted on Saturday, June 12. The daughter of rap royalty Lil Wayne, 37, made sure to show off all angles of her stunning body while rocking a matching mesh crop top & skirt combination. She also happily displayed her Versace canvas tote which retails at a whopping $1,200! Other accessories seen throughout the snaps included her stunner shades, headband and black and white flip flops. “Mixing designers like I’m getting dressed in the dark,” she wrote as the photo’s caption. Werk!

The multi-talented entertainer has been lighting up social media for years with her revealing looks that put her enviable figure at the forefront. She chilled with a bunch of girlfriends on a luxurious yacht in nothing but a sexy red bikini on Thursday, June 11, where her bodacious bod was once again on display. She posted another photo of her covering up a little bit more in a blue and white bathing suit that same day while relaxing by the ocean.

She also excels in the impersonation department especially when it comes to her father Lil Wayne! The former Growing Up Hip Hop star did an amazing job at looking and acting just like her daddy when she did an imitation of his legendary 2012 courtroom deposition in early April.

Everything from her movements to her facial reactions that she did while lip syncing impressed her followers. “Yo this my favorite one!” one wrote. “I watched this video like a thousand times when it came out. Your daddy is the funniest man ever.”

Reginae, who has been breaking from quarantine over the past couple of days as evidenced by all her glamorous outings, was one of many celebs who kept us entertained on social media during our time in self-isolation. Others who made us giggle with delight include LeBron James, Gabrielle Union, Britney Spears, and many more.