Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter, 21, Stuns In Sexy Bikini During Boat Trip With Pals — ‘Give Me A Lil Sun’

Reginae Carter is thriving in the sunshine! The daughter of rapper Lil Wayne stunned in a floral bikini while on a boat trip with her pals amid quarantine.

Reginae Carter is summer ready! The 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne stunned in a pretty bikini while spending a day on the water with her friends. She took to Instagram on June 11 to share the snap captioned, “Give me a lil sun & I don’t know how to act,” adding the sparkle and smirk emojis. Reginae wore a floral bikini top with high-waisted red bikini bottoms. She wrapped a matching floral sarong around her waist and showed off her accessories, which included a sparkling watch and bracelet, neon green sunglasses, and a silver necklace. Even her nails were manicured to perfection, as she showed off her long, navy blue claws.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments section with heart eye emojis and fire emojis. “Slay bby,” one follower wrote, while another said she looked, “sun kissed”. It comes just days after her famous dad came under fire for his controversial comments in the wake of George Floyd‘s death.

The 37-year-old doubled down on his stance on police brutality after he suggested that activists were also to blame for the unarmed black man’s tragic death. He appeared on the latest episode of “Young Money Radio” on Apple Music, to further explain his thoughts about the police following nationwide outcry and protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“My life was saved when I was young,” he began. “I was 12 or something, I think. Shot myself. I was saved by a white cop, Uncle Bob. So you have to understand … you have to understand the way I view police, period. I was saved by a white cop. There was a bunch of black cops jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest. He refused to. He said, ‘I found this baby on this floor. I need to get to a hospital.’ He didn’t wait for an ambulance. He took his car. He made somebody drive it, and he made sure that I lived.”