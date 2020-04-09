Reginae Carter, 21, Does Spot-On Imitation Of Dad Lil Wayne’s 2012 Courtroom Deposition

Reginae Carter channeling her father Lil Wayne’s 2012 courtroom deposition is one of the funniest things happening on social media right now!

Could there be an acting career sometime in the near future for 21-year-old Reginae Carter? Lil Wayne‘s eldest child did a spot-on impression of his 2012 courtroom deposition on Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, that has left fans in total hysterics. The impersonation stemmed from a leaked video of the “Lollipop” rapper being questioned by Quincy Jones‘ lawyer after Wayne sued him over producing a 2009 documentary film about his life called The Carter. Reginae looked the part completely for her version of his clip by dressing just like her dad in an oversized grey hoodie while expertly lip syncing some of the most memorable lines from the footage. “I just answered that and said that I don’t like to portray myself as nobody,” she dubbed in her TikTok video after the lawyer asked him how he liked to portray himself.

The movements and facial reactions that Reginae was doing as the clip really impressed her fans in the comments section who thought her impression of Wayne was impeccable. “Yo this my favorite one!” one wrote. “I watched this video like a thousand times when it came out. Your daddy is the funniest man ever.” Another one chimed in and said that her acting skills were so great that she deserves to be an A-list movie star in Hollywood.

Reginae more than likely posted this as a way to pass the time while being in self-isolation like millions of others are currently doing. She joins the countless other celebrities that are sharing videos on social media of what they’ve been doing while trapped indoors that are nothing short of hilarious to witness.

