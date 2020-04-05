Nikki Bella Puts Her Massive Baby Bump On Display While Dancing Around In Her Old WWE Uniform

Nikki Bella showed off her growing baby bump in a barely there outfit while dancing the day away indoors!

Work it girl! Nikki Bella, 36, is making the most out of being quarantined like millions of others are currently doing. The mother-to-be showed off her amazing dancing skills while putting her massive baby bump on display in a fun Instagram video posted on Saturday, April 4. She sported her old WWE outfit that was nothing short of absolutely sexy to gawk at as she popped her booty and caressed her belly. Nikki’s hot outfit consisted of a red bra top with the word “fearless” splashed across the middle, red leather short shorts, black knee-high socks, red shoes and a backwards red cap with her gorgeous black hair cascading down both shoulders. “You look amazingg!”, one fan wrote in the comments section while another chimed in with, “Get it mami!”

Nikki has had zero problems showing off her baby bump in a variety of skintight outfits that look absolutely flawless on her! The WWE legend sported a curve-hugging red dress to celebrate her show Total Divas premiering on Thursday, April 2. She and her twin sister, Brie Bella, threw an at-home premiere party for the show, and Brie also wore a red dress that accentuated her own baby bump. Nikki is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev while this will be baby number two for Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson).

Dancing appears to be something that Nikki has enjoyed doing while being in self-isolation. She’s like many other celebrities like Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and NBA legend LeBron James who have put their epic moves on display for millions to see on social media over the past month.

Nikki bared her growing baby bump in a crop top and a long, flowy skirt during a GIF video she posted of her busting a move on Wednesday, April 1. “As I find my inner @shakira head to my IG stories to hear more about the Total Bellas Season Premiere Social Distancing Party Contest!” the DWTS alum captioned her clip.