Naomi Watts, 51, Is All Of Us Having A Meltdown When 3 Of Her Appliances Break In Self-Isolation

Naomi Watts had a major moment happen to her while in self-isolation that was nothing short of hilarious to watch!

Poor Naomi Watts! The 51-year-old went into full meltdown mode when not one, not two, but three important home appliances broke during her time in quarantine on Tuesday, April 7. “Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day….,” she captioned next to a hysterical clip of her that looked like something out of a horror movie. She had the most intense look on her face while appearing to be screaming even though the audio in the footage was dubbed to make her sound even more hilarious. Naomi still managed to make herself look pretty throughout the funny video where she went makeup-free in a colorful red top. Fans echoed her frustrations in the comments section by venting about their own appliances breaking although one did manage to compliment the Oscar nominee amid her fury. “Just gonna use this opportunity to say that you’re my favorite actress,” they gushed.

It hasn’t been all terrible for the King Kong star as she’s been able to see her loved ones while millions of us remain stuck inside. She reunited with her ex Liev Schreiber, 52, for a hike in Los Angeles with their sons Sasha, 11, and Kai, 10, on Wednesday, March 18. The party-of-four dressed comfy casual for the west coast outing where Naomi showed off her amazing figure in a pair of skintight workout pants and a black sweatshirt. The former couple never married but were together for eleven years beginning in 2005 before separating.

Naomi is far from the only celebrity who has been putting their lives on display amid self-isolation. Many others have been showing off the ups and downs of being stuck inside much to our amusement. Khloe Kardashian, for instance, has been filming so many incredible memories with her adorable baby girl, True, 1, over the past couple of weeks.

The 35-year-old has been dressing her up in the most colorful of outfits while documenting True’s fun backyard activities. The little one appears to be totally unaware of what’s going on in the world as she’s spent her days jumping on the trampoline, blowing bubbles into the wind and feeding her doll inside her massive playhouse!