Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True were twinning in the cutest way possible in their matching pajamas!

Could this mother/daughter duo be anymore amazing? Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her little one True Thompson, 1, were styling and profiling on Friday, April 3. The Good American founder posted a couple of Instagram stories of them wearing matching animal print pajamas to bed after a long day of playing in their massive backyard. True was all smiles for the first snap where she looked right into the camera while holding onto her Trolls doll. Khloe, meanwhile, made a kissy face during that pic before the two of them struck the exact same pose in the next photo. The mother-of-one looked to be spending some of her down time working on her nails as her over the top manicure was on full display in one of the pics.

Khloe and True, like millions of other people, have been making the most out of being at home in self-isolation amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. If anything it looks like they are having more fun with all the sweet bonding moments that the doting mother posts on her social media! True spent her Friday doing carefree activities like bouncing on her trampoline, blowing bubbles into the wind and having a blast both in and out of her massive playhouse that is equipped with every kind of item a toddler could want!

True has also shown off what a style star in the making she is with every outfit that Khloe has dressed her in amid them being quarantined. The youngster ran around outside in a white shirt dress with a bunch of colorful designs seen throughout on Wednesday, April 1. The footage Khloe posted was even more adorable as True kept yelling out for her mommy even though she was right behind her filming!

But wait… there’s more! True’s fashion took a turn for the super precious when she played house with her superstar mommy on Sunday, March 29, in a white tutu! She rocked a stylish denim jacket with a white and rainbow unicorn on the back.