LeBron James Cuddles With Wife Savannah, Daughter Zhuri & Sons Bronny & Bryce In Beautiful Family Snap

LeBron James shared an adorable snapshot of him and his family posing and smiling while watching the ‘Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020’ special that he was a part of.

LeBron James, 35, shared a tender moment with his family on May 16 when they gathered together to watch the epic graduation special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, which he was a part of. The Los Angeles Lakers player posted a sweet photo of the memorable moment on his Instagram story and looked as happy as could be during the viewing time. In the photo, LeBron can be seen smiling and sitting with his wife Savannah, 33, and their kids, including sons Bronny, 15, and Bryce, 12, and daughter Zhuri, 5. “Watching Graduate Together/together as a family!! #JamesGang #Classof2020,” LeBron captioned the snapshot.

It’s understandable that LeBron would watch the virtual graduation special, which was created to celebrate all the high school seniors who aren’t able to graduate in person this year due to the coronavirus dangers, because of his part in it. The professional athlete impressed with an epic speech that encouraged the students and opened the special. In addition to making sure they knew the special was for them, he stressed the importance of helping their communities.

“Our schools are our safety net. Our people build our communities and as you continue to build… As you celebrate tonight do not forget your safety net — every teacher, coach and pastor — them along with friends and family .. accept every challenge, strive for greatness, and I know that’s the last thing you guys want to think about …. it’s the truth, the community needs you,” he said during a speech. “It’s time to chase every dream, accept every challenge, strive for greatness, honor every promise, and recommit to your community.”

After LeBron’s opening, other celebrities and political figures shared speeches and inspiration for the many young adults getting ready to transform into a post-high school life. Kevin Hart, the Jonas Brothers, Zendaya, Pharrell Williams, and more were among some of the people in the special. President Barack Obama also made a memorable commencement speech that reminded students to not fear struggles but to know that they will get through them and be stronger and better than before.