Jonas Brothers Close The ‘Graduation Together’ Special With An Electric Performance Of ‘X’

The Jonas Brothers put on a show from home during the ‘Graduate Together,’ virtual primetime special honoring the graduating class of 2020 on May 16! They performed their new Karol G collaboration, ‘X’!

Jonas Brothers lit up TV screens across the globe on Saturday night with an electric performance during the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special. The virtual event was put on to give a proper sendoff to the millions of students whose graduation experiences were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas rocked the house (literally), as they performed from home during the TV special. Despite performing without screaming fans or bright stage lights, the trio entertained their new hit, ‘X,’ in collaboration with Karol G.

“All of you have accomplished so much so far! Congratulations to all that’s ahead of you!” Kevin said before the band performed. “Now, let’s party!” Joe added. After that, Nick Jonas joined his brothers for an epic closing performance!

LeBron James‘ SpringHill Entertainment was responsible for putting on the production of tonight’s show, in conjunction with his LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and the Entertainment Institute Foundation. The event included commencement addresses, more musical performances and a roster of celeb cameos including, the Lakers star himself, 2-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe, former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, and many more.

More importantly, students were hands-on in the planning process of the show. Graduating seniors submitted a photo of themselves, as well as superlatives, school spirit videos and thank-you messages to impactful teachers to be used in the digital yearbook aired on the special. And, that’s not all. — Tonight, five lucky students had a chance to win $5,000 for submitting personalized graduation speeches.

“These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized,” LeBron said in a statement about the special. “While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”

Graduate Together is being broadcast across ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, as well as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok and other streaming services. Congratulations to all of the graduates!