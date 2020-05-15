Lori Harvey Reveals She’s ‘Proud’ Of Boyfriend Future After He Name Drops Her On His Latest Album

Lori Harvey couldn’t help but gush about her man, Future, after he dropped her name in his song ‘Accepting My Flaws’ from his new album ‘High Off Life.’ She took to her Instagram story to show her BF and his album some love!

Lori Harvey is so proud of her love, Future, and wants to share it with the world! In the early hours of May 15, the stunning model, 23, took to her Instagram story to show just how happy she was for her man, 36, and the release of his new album High Off Life. In the snap that she shared to her IG story, Lori grabbed an image of the 21-song track list off the album, which featured a dramatic black and white photo of Future staring at the ground. Lori captioned the image, “proud of you” with three fire emojis. In the rest of her story, Lori also highlighted some of her favorite songs from the album, including “Hard To Choose One,” “Too Comfortable,” and “Accepting My Flaws.” The last song likely had a lot of meaning for Lori, as Future actually dropped her name in the track!

Fans became wise to Future gushing about Lori in his song when they first listened to the album, which was already certified gold when it hit Spotify! In the song, “Accepting My Flaws,” Future raps the following lyrics: “Give me glory / Give me Lori / That’s victory / I wanna drop your name / Is it chemistry?” The rest of the song also revealed a more vulnerable side of the rapper, as he shared in his lyrics, “I always tell her she my therapy, I told her it was rough,” and “different, you a angel, true to me.”

It shouldn’t come as a complete shock to fans that Future casually dropped Lori’s name right into one of his songs. The rapper has, in the past, opened up about his personal life — see “Just Like Bruddas,” “Perkys Calling,” and “Promise,” which are all rumored to be about his ex, Ciara, whom he was engaged to in 2013 and shares a son, Futuer Zahir Wilburn Jr., 5. But Lori and Future have yet to publicly address their rumored romance, which has carried on since late 2019.

Speculation amongst fans first started swirling when the might-be couple posted photos to their social media accounts from the same beach. One month later, Lori attended Future’s birthday bash and in December traveled with the rapper to Lagos, Nigeria. The rumors got a lot hotter by early 2020, when the two were spotted on a luxurious Jamaican getaway for Lori’s 23rd birthday. The pair cozied up on the edge of a glamorous outdoor pool, with Lori tilting her head back and Future’s head turned away from the camera. “Life is Good,” he captioned the image, adding a heart emoji.