Lori Harvey Cozies Up To Future On Jamaican Getaway For Her Birthday — See Pic

‘Life is good’ for Lori Harvey and Future, as the rumored coupled celebrated Lori’s birthday in tropical Jamaica and shared a glimpse of their time together in paradise on Instagram.

Lori Harvey and Future have added more fuel to the fire concerning the relationship rumors swirling around them. The rapper, 36, took to Instagram on Jan. 13, Lori’s birthday, to share a sultry snap of the two getting cozy in a pool while on their Jamaican vacation. In the snap, Lori chilled by the ledge of the pool, tilting her head back from presumably laughing. Future was very close to the newly minted 23-year-old, bobbing in the water right in front of her. “Life is Good,” he captioned the snap, which you can see here, adding a heart emoji. And it’s not only Future who appears to be feeling just how good life is!

Lori’s own mom, Marjorie Harvey, took to her own Instagram account to share a lovely throwback picture with her infant daughter along with a slew of various photos. Her caption was ever so loving, as she left the message, “You may be 23 today…. but you will always be my baby.” Marjorie added some words of encouragement to her daughter, saying, “Don’t ever be afraid to choose your own path. Keep shining baby…. life is good.” The “life is good” phrase rang pretty familiar for fans of the would-be couple, as it was the same one Future used to caption his pic!

If this is a sign of approval from Lori’s mom, it couldn’t have come at a better time. The potential couple have been spending quite a lot of time together but have been quite mum about the status of their relationship. Lori has been busy getting her birthday festivities underway early, as took to her Instagram on Jan. 9 to share that her “Birthday trip starts nowwwww.” The clip featured the model boarding a private plane, only to find champagne glasses, a birthday cake, a handful of friends, and plenty of rose petals scattered around. Naturally, Lori didn’t name the person or persons behind this romantic gesture. However, some internet detectives thought that her rumored beau was in the background of one of the photos Lori’s friends posted online!

Future and Lori have been stoking romance rumors for months. Back in October, the pair posted the same photo to their respective IG accounts, and have since been spotted at nearly the same places since! They have both been fairly covert about the nature of their relationship, but Future’s latest snap just keeps adding to the rumor mill. Fans will have to wait and see if these two will ever confirm their partnership or remain coy as ever!