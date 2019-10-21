Future, 35, & Lori Harvey, 22, Spark Dating Rumors As they Appear To Post Photos Of The Same Beach

What’s this? After Future and his once-rumored flame, Lori Harvey, both shared Instagram Stories apparently taken at the same beach, some fans speculated that they possibly hooked up!

“Peace of mind…” Future, 35, captioned a black-and-white clip he uploaded to his Instagram Stories on Oct. 11. At first glance, the shot — an artistic boomerang taken at a beach with crashing waves — seems nondescript and wouldn’t be worth talking about. However, Lori Harvey, 22, posted a similar shot to her Instagram Stories at the same time. The step-daughter of Steve Harvey shared a pic of her bag on a beachside boardwalk while geotagging the pic in Malibu. The similarities between the pictures are many, as The Shade Room pointed out that the same exact umbrellas and fences are in both.

This, by no means, means that Lori and Future hooked up. They may not have even seen each other. Malibu beach is huge, and one of Lori’s other Instagram Stories showed numerous identical umbrellas down the coastline. However, a few fans jumped to conclusions in the comments section. Others defended Lori from the haters.. “zamnnnn LORI” “y’all be REACHING boy” “She’s living her best life” “Y’all do know it’s ok to date multiple people right?! No one says she has to sleep with them all.”

Plus, maybe Lori was hitting the beach as a way to calm down from her arrest this past weekend. She was reportedly arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department for a hit and run and delaying a police investigation, according to E! News. She reportedly received a misdemeanor citation instead of being booked. HollywoodLife is reaching out to the BHPD for confirmation on this and will update this post with information when made available.

Future supposedly had a brief fling with Lori in 2018, according to BET. He got salty about last December when she was photographed going jewelry shopping with Trey Songz, 34. “You ducked too late. I see you. I like that, it’s cute,” he said in an Instagram Live session, presumably directed towards Lori (and her failure to hide this other alleged romance.) At the time, Justin Combs, 25, the son of Diddy and another one of Lori’s paramours, mimicked Future’s saltiness. “Should’ve ducked sooner,” he captioned one of his now-deleted Instagram pictures

Lori Harvey was previously linked to Justin Comb’s father. She and Diddy, 49, seemed to have a summer of love, one filled with Italian vacations and late nights in Cabo. Diddy even met Lori’s parents! It seemed like this rumored romance was for real. But then, Diddy was spotted exiting a Maybach with Gemini Man’s Nicole Olivera, 31, before going to Nobu on Oct. 11. The love between him and Lori came crashing down, and she reportedly unfollowed Diddy on Instagram.